How Hawks Coach Quin Snyder Views Celtics, Joe Mazzulla

The Atlanta Hawks understand the challenge that awaits them in the first round of the NBA playoffs with a matchup against the Boston Celtics.

And the Hawks aren’t trying to make things more difficult on themselves by providing the Celtics with any bulletin-board material.

While Dejounte Murray “loves” the fact the Hawks have an opportunity to take on the Celtics, the Hawks guard, along with his star running mate in Trae Young, praised the talent of their upcoming opponent fresh off their play-in tournament win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

Hawks head coach Quin Snyder, who joined Atlanta in late February after the organization fired Nate McMillan, sung a similar tune by having plenty of respect for what the Celtics can do on the court.

“They’re really connected defensively,” Snyder told reporters, as transcribed by MassLive’s Brian Robb. “I think it’s more than them just having like a lot of weapons. I think they have a feel for one another and how they play together. You can see that in the way they play. Their reads are terrific and they got a lot of guys that can make plays and they want to do that for one another. Makes them really, really hard to guard.

“I think their versatility defensively is unique also. Some of the different lineups they can put on. I don’t know who the Defensive Player of the Year will be this year, but I know Marcus Smart — I have tons of respect for him. I just think he’s one of those guys that’s a heartbeat. They’re just really good.”

Snyder isn’t new to the playoffs, having led the Utah Jazz to six straight postseason appearances from 2017-2022 in which the 56-year-old compiled a 21-30 record. He’ll try to win the coaching matchup against Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, who has never been at the helm of a playoff team before.