Closing Minutes Of Celtics’ Collapse Was Marcus Smart At His Worst

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young sat on ground at half court and used his index fingers to point to each side of his skull almost to say, “What the expletive are you doing, Marcus?!”

It might be the only time in history Green Teamers and Young have shared a common thought.

The Marcus Smart rollercoaster that Celtics fans routinely ride was at its most infuriating Tuesday night during Boston’s Game 5 collapse at TD Garden. Smart’s usage down the stretch played a major role in the Hawks’ run that ultimately propelled Atlanta to a 119-117 victory and prolonged the best-of-seven series.

With the Celtics leading the Hawks 111-105 and 3:26 remaining in the contest, Smart checked into the game for Derrick White after a turnover by Jayson Tatum. Atlanta proceeded to outscore Boston 14-6 from that point forward. And Smart’s contributions to the blown lead were glaring.

— Smart turned the ball over on his first offensive possession, a bad pass attempt to Tatum, which Young converted into a 3-pointer on Atlanta’s ensuing possession.

Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart were so bad in the final five minutes of that loss for the Celtics. Good effort by the Hawks on defense, but these back-to-back turnovers were sloppy and avoidable. pic.twitter.com/YSB3AViV5Y — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 26, 2023

— With the Celtics’ advantage cut to 113-111 and less than two minutes remaining, Smart committed a head-scratching offensive foul as he set a moving screen on Tatum’s defender. It marked Boston’s third turnover in a matter of 1:34 and his second in three possessions. Tatum received a technical foul on the next Atlanta possession and Young converted three consecutive free throws to give the Hawks a one-point lead.