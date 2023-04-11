Celtics Rookie Jokingly Talks Smack To Star Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics rookie JD Davison took arguably his biggest shot of the season Monday.

And Davison aimed it right at Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

It was all in good fun from Davison, though, who spent a majority of this season with Boston’s G League affiliate but did appear in 12 games with the Celtics. When the Twitter account of the Maine Celtics posted a photo of Davison defying gravity to swat away a shot in Boston’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Hawks, he commented on it by poking some fun at Brown.

“(And) JB really think he jump higher than me (crying laughing face emoji),” Davison tweeted.

& JB REALLY THINK HE JUMP HIGHER THAN ME ?? https://t.co/WfqWTvuP6E — Jd Davison (@jddavison10) April 10, 2023

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard, who the Celtics selected in the second round of last year’s draft out of Alabama, is known for his supreme athleticism, which the 20-year-old put on display in his limited playing time in the NBA.

And he clearly thinks it’s superior to Brown’s, even though Brown has shown off a great deal of athleticism himself during his career-best season.