Celtics Wrap: Boston Delivers Big Blow To Heat With Game 4 Win

The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat, 102-88, in Game 4 of their first-round playoff matchup on Monday night at Kaseya Center.

With the win, the Celtics take a commanding 3-1 series over the Heat.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

While Miami entered the series down on its luck, missing Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier, Boston encountered its first major postseason: losing Kristaps Porzingis to right calf tightness in the second quarter, which ruled the 28-year-old out for the remainder of Game 4.

Porzingis accidentally stepped on Heat guard Tyler Herro’s foot, causing the injury, and tried to play through the pain before signaling to Boston’s bench and limping off the court in pain. From there, the Celtics were tested to sustain their double-digit lead over Miami for the second half without the team’s biggest front-court threat.

Boston tackled that challenge as Al Horford answered the call in place of Porzingis. Horford’s contributions off the bench, coupled with another elite all-around defensive showing the Celtics, stumped Miami’s offense — again.

The Celtics dangled their double-digit lead throughout the third and fourth quarters, watching the Heat miserably fail to climb back into the contest. Miami’s 3-point shooting, which came in handy during its Game 2 victory, disappeared for a second straight time, anchored the Heat and their entire offense. Miami finished 9-for-33 (27.3%) from three with no comeback rallies to throw back at the Celtics.

Meanwhile, Boston led by as many as 28 points, and can now put the Heat away for good in Game 5.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Derrick White lead the Celtics, scoring a playoff career-high 38 points on 15-of-26 shooting, including eight 3-pointers. White also recorded four rebounds, three assists, and three blocks as the undisputed Game 4 standout.

— Miami’s Bam Adebayo notched a 25-point, 17-rebound double-double, going 11-of-22 from the field.

— Jayson Tatum also recorded a double-double, scoring 20 points while grabbing 11 rebounds for the Celtics.

UP NEXT

The Celtics return home with a chance to eliminate Miami and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinal round on Wednesday night. Tip-off for Game 5 from TD Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.