Check Out Scenes From Celebration For 2013 World Series Champion Red Sox

Prior to watching Boston’s matinee matchup with the Los Angeles Angels, Red Sox fans at Fenway Park on Sunday reunited with a slew of old friends.

The 2013 Red Sox were celebrated at their old stomping grounds to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the club’s World Series championship. Several fan favorites — like David Ortiz, Jon Lester and Koji Uehara — were welcomed onto the field before Garrett Whitlock’s first pitch, and a few members of the memorable team made their way up to the NESN broadcast booth to chop it up with Dave O’Brien and Lou Merloni.

Here are some of the sights and sounds from the festivities.

Band of Bearded Brothers. pic.twitter.com/qAQr2NLyWL — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 16, 2023

Had a pretty cool day in the booth. pic.twitter.com/ttmayKzZ1L — NESN (@NESN) April 16, 2023

"Just to have some kind of sun or light at the end of the tunnel of something so tragic."



Jarrod Saltalamacchia on honoring First Responders at Fenway Park following the Boston Marathon in 2013. @middlebrooks | @TomCaron | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/0UIs1JrQbt — NESN (@NESN) April 16, 2023

The Red Sox chose a fitting weekend to honor the 2013 team. This year also marks a decade since the tragic Boston Marathon bombing, which served as another catalyst for the Bearded Brothers who capped off their eventful season with baseball’s most coveted hardware.