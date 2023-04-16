Red Sox Wrap: Garrett Whitlock Shines In Series-Clinching Win Vs. Angels

The Boston Red Sox faced a bit of a scare in the eighth inning but ultimately did enough to claim a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.

Boston, which won the first three games of the four-game set, improved to 8-8 on the campaign. Los Angeles fell to 7-8.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Garrett Whitlock provided Boston?s best start of the campaign to date, doing so in a bounce-back effort after he was knocked around in his first appearance against the Tampa Bay Rays last week. Whitlock cruised through seven innings, needing just 98 pitches (61 strikes) to do so. Whitlock retired the side in order in the first, fourth, fifth and seventh innings and faced just three batters in the third (lead-off single) and sixth (lead-off walk) as Boston’s defense turned double-plays in each of the two scenarios.

Whitlock, with his slider and changeup leading the way, is the first Red Sox starter to go longer than five innings in a game this season. He allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Angels stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani were a combined 0-for-6 against Whitlock and 0-for-8 in the contest.

Kaleb Ort almost cost the Red Sox in a big way when he came on in relief of Whitlock in the eighth inning. Ort threw just two of his first 10 pitches for strikes and allowed runners at first and second with one out. However, the right-handed reliever picked off pinch runner Brett Phillips at second base for the third out of the frame.