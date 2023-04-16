Red Sox Slugger Justin Turner Hits Lead-Changing Blast Vs. Angels

Justin Turner sent a four-seam fastball from Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers deep into the Green Monster seats and in doing so gave the Boston Red Sox a 2-1 advantage in the third inning of Sunday’s contest.

The 386-foot blast with a 103.2 mph exit velocity marked the first home run of the season for the Red Sox slugger. It was a two-run home run after Alex Verdugo ripped a one-out single to center field.

Check it out:

Turner’s home run would have been a homer in 29 of the 30 Major League ballparks.