Cubs’ Drew Smyly Loses Perfect Game In Most Brutal Way Possible

Chicago Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly has every right to demand a trade after what happened to him Friday afternoon.

Smyly, a journeyman pitcher who has played for seven teams across 10 seasons, had a perfect game going through seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field. Needing just six outs to complete the first perfect game in Cubs history, Smyly induced a dribbler to the left side of the mound that looked like trouble.

Then it became a disaster.

Drew Smyly?s perfect game ended on this weak dribbler in the 8th inning ? pic.twitter.com/VEg3xHPjjA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 21, 2023

As Smyly went to field the ball, his catcher Yan Gomes also barreled toward the dribbler in an effort to aid his pitcher. All he ended up doing was burying Smyly, however, as he rode the 33-year-old straight into the ground and killed the chance at history.

Instead of the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history, Smyly went 7 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 10.

At least he improved his ERA…