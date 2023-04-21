Bruins Release New Hype Video Ahead Of Game 3 Vs. Panthers

The Bruins are in the midst of a best-of-seven matchup with the Florida Panthers and prior to Friday’s Game 3, Boston released a new hype video to get the fans ramped up for puck drop.

The video, like the one released ahead of Game 1, features the song, “It’s My Time,” by Bruins forward A.J. Greer.

While Greer has yet to crack the lineup in the series, it’s evident that he is an intricate part of the Black and Gold in the locker room as well as on the ice.

With the series tied at one, Boston will look to bounce back from the 6-3 Game 2 loss on Wednesday after taking Game 1 3-1 on Monday — even without their captain Patrice Bergeron.

Bergeron, who has not seen action since the first period of the 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens to cap off their historic season, did not make the trip to Florida and will be unavailable for Games 3 and 4.

The Bruins know the unequivocal leader has their backs whether he’s in or out of the lineup, so the players know they must step up in his absence and look to regain control of the first-round series.