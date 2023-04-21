Bruins Release New Hype Video Ahead Of Game 3 Vs. Panthers

The Bruins are in the midst of a best-of-seven matchup with the Florida Panthers and prior to Friday’s Game 3, Boston released a new hype video to get the fans ramped up for puck drop.
The video, like the one released ahead of Game 1, features the song, “It’s My Time,” by Bruins forward A.J. Greer.
While Greer has yet to crack the lineup in the series, it’s evident that he is an intricate part of the Black and Gold in the locker room as well as on the ice.
With the series tied at one, Boston will look to bounce back from the 6-3 Game 2 loss on Wednesday after taking Game 1 3-1 on Monday — even without their captain Patrice Bergeron.
Bergeron, who has not seen action since the first period of the 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens to cap off their historic season, did not make the trip to Florida and will be unavailable for Games 3 and 4.
The Bruins know the unequivocal leader has their backs whether he’s in or out of the lineup, so the players know they must step up in his absence and look to regain control of the first-round series.
Boston’s bench boss Jim Montgomery is slated to make adjustments to the lines in Bergeron’s absence, but doesn’t have the “sky’s falling” mentality heading into enemy territory.
“I think the number one lesson you learn is how hard it is to win in the playoffs,” Montgomery said per team-provided transcripts, following Wednesday’s loss.
Puck drop from FLA Live Arena is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday with Game 4 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. NESN.com will bring you all the in-depth analysis and game action throughout the playoffs. You can watch all of the first-round games on NESN.