Everything Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Shared On Patrice Bergeron Injury

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery revealed Wednesday morning Boston will be without captain Patrice Bergeron in Game 2 of its Stanley Cup playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

Montgomery also indicated that Bergeron, who missed Game 1 in part due to illness as well as the injury, was no longer suffering from an illness. Bergeron’s injury designation, and the extent of the ailment he’s dealing with, is not yet known.

“He’s progressing well,” Montgomery told reporters after Wednesday’s morning skate, per the team. “So he’s day-by-day, but he’s a no for (Game 2).”

When asked whether the decision was up to Montgomery or the Bruins’ training staff, the coach added: “No, I think it’s all-inclusive. But he’s not at the point where he could play (Wednesday).”

Montgomery was forthcoming when questioned whether or not the outcome of Game 2 and ensuing games would impact when Bergeron does make his return. The Black and Gold enter Game 2 after earning a 3-1 victory Monday without Bergeron, thus taking a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven.

“Well, I think you are always looking at the situation of — everything goes into our decision-making,” Montgomery said. “Where he’s at is No. 1. No. 2, it would be, just like the regular season, rest versus play. Where the series is at, all those things come into (play).”

Bruins fans are well aware the competitive nature of the top-line center, who’s previously played in playoff games despite a laundry list of injuries. Montgomery hinted at that competitive spirit of Bergeron on Wednesday, as well.