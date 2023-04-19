Jim Montgomery Reveals Bruins’ Goaltender Plan For Game 2 Vs. Panthers

The Boston Bruins will stick with goaltender Linus Ullmark when they take the ice Wednesday night for Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoffs series against the Florida Panthers, as revealed by head coach Jim Montgomery after the team’s morning skate.

Ullmark stood on his head in the series opener Monday night, helping Boston to a 3-1 victory and 1-0 series lead. The Vezina Trophy favorite made 31 saves on 32 shots with Florida’s only goal coming after a defensive miscue by the Bruins, which created a Grade-A opportunity for Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk.

Jeremy Swayman will start the game on the bench.

Ullmark won’t be the only similarity for the Bruins, though, as Boston will roll with the same lineup from Monday’s win.

Patrice Bergeron will remain on the sidelines as Montgomery said the Bruins captain is dealing with an injury, not an illness.

The Bruins will try to claim a 2-0 series lead Wednesday against the Panthers with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.