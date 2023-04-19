How To Watch Bruins, Red Sox Coverage Wednesday On NESN Networks

The Bruins and the Red Sox will be in game action simultaneously Wednesday night.

But fear not, Boston fans. You can catch every second of both contests thanks to NESN networks.

The B’s and the Florida Panthers are set for Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series at TD Garden. NESN will air the game in full after an hour of pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. NESN also will offer an hour of Bruins postgame action once the final horn sounds.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, will battle the Twins in the middle contest of their three-game series. Sox coverage can be found on both NESN and NESN+ to start before shifting over to just NESN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m., and you can stay plugged into NESN+ for a full hour of Red Sox coverage after the final out.

And, of course, both the Panthers-Bruins and Twins-Red Sox games can be watched via NESN 360.

Here’s a breakdown of Wednesday’s slate on NESN networks. All times are Eastern.

NESN

6 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch”

6:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off”

7:30 p.m. — Panthers-Bruins Game 2

10 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime”

11 p.m. — Sox in Two: Twins at Red Sox