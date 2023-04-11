Ex-Red Sox Hunter Renfroe Hits Third Home Run In Three Games

Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe is becoming a pitcher’s worst nightmare.

The now-Los Angeles Angels right fielder is off to a slow start to begin his debut campaign alongside Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on the West Coast, but has caught fire as of late.

Renfroe launched his third home run in as many games Monday night when the Angels began their three-game home series against the Washington Nationals. After going 9-for-36 to start off, Renfroe has gone 7-for-11 with three homers, two doubles and eight RBIs — seven more than Renfroe recorded in his first seven games with Los Angeles.

Watch Renfore go yard over the 396-foot mark at Angels Stadium here:

3 days in a row for Renfroe ?#GoHalos pic.twitter.com/TZvAAN8eR6 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 11, 2023

The Angels became Renfore’s fifth new team in as many seasons after Los Angeles acquired the eight-year veteran through an offseason trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Last season, Renfroe slashed .255/.315/.492 with 29 home runs, 23 doubles and 72 RBIs in 125 games played with the Brewers.