Brewers Trade Ex-Red Sox Hunter Renfroe For Three Pitchers

For the second consecutive offseason, former Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe is on the move in the trade market.

Renfroe’s tenure in Boston was both electric and short-lived as he was dealt to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. last offseason. Renfroe belted 31 home runs with 33 doubles and 96 RBIs while hitting .259/.315/.501 in 144 games played with the Red Sox en route to a campaign that fell just two wins shy of a World Series appearance in 2021.

However, after a similar year at the plate with the Brewers, Renfroe is packing his bags, yet again. This time heading to Los Angeles to play alongside Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani next season.

“The Los Angeles Angels acquired outfielder Hunter Renfroe from Milwaukee Brewers for pitchers Jason Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris,” according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. “Renfroe, 30, is in his final year of arbitration and reaches free agency after 2023 season but is another upgrade for Angels.”

The Los Angeles Angels acquired outfielder Hunter Renfroe from Milwaukee for pitchers Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris, the teams announced. Renfroe, 30, is in his final year of arbitration and reaches free agency after 2023 season but is another upgrade for Angels. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 23, 2022

Playing 125 games last season in a Brewers uniform, Renfroe hit .255/.315/.492 with 29 homers and 79 RBIs. The 30-year-old veteran was placed on the Brewers injured list on several occasions throughout the season, dealing with calf injuries and right elbow inflammation among other ailments.

Next season could serve as a major bounce-back for Renfroe. Joining the Angels, who last season won just 73 games and have missed the postseason for eight consecutive years, gives Renfroe the opportunity to boost his stock value before embarking on the free-agent market after the 2023 season.