NHL Forward Reveals Friendship With Jayson Tatum, Ranks Celtics Star

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum have a history.

Both former classmates turned professional athletes spent their earlier days in the same seventh-grade gym class, which Tkachuk revealed during an appearance on Bleacher Report’s “Open Ice.” And like many who were aware of Tatum at the time, Tkachuk knew the now-Celtics star was destined for success in basketball, starting at a young age.

“We were in the same gym class for three years,” Tkachuk said. “I remember in seventh grade the one week we did like basketball. … I don’t remember if he called his shot, but he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to the NBA.’ Like, just like that. And I was like, ‘Yeah, I mean, you’re way better than anybody I’ve ever seen.'”

While Tatum grew into a stud at Chaminade College Preparatory School, then continued to flourish at Duke, Tkachuk also found athletic success. The now-25-year-old was selected sixth overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2016 NHL Draft before being traded to the Panthers in 2022.

“He was not a cocky guy or arrogant at all,” Tkachuk said. “Super confident. Like great, great, great dude. He’s such a stud. He should be top three or five MVP this year.”

Tatum is averaging a career-high 30.2 points this season with 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists, and was in heavy MVP discussion before breaking an NBA All-Star Game record with 55 points in February. Meanwhile, Tkachuk has scored 39 goals with a career-best 64 assists with the Panthers this season.

“It’s pretty cool that this year, two guys from the same gym class — both are All-Star MVPs,” Tkachuk said.