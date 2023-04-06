This Long-Shot Patriots Wager Might Entice Bettors Given NFL Mock Draft Surprise No way Patriots could target Anthony Richardson, right? by Sean T. McGuire 58 minutes ago

There’s no way Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will land one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft, right?

It would have been an insane thought after the 2021 campaign given Mac Jones had just finished a rookie season in which he led New England to the playoffs and was the runner-up in Offensive Rookie of the Year. But as it currently stands, both because Jones took a step back on the field and because he reportedly irked Belichick with his off-field antics, it doesn’t feel like as much of a stretch.

There clearly is some level of animosity at One Patriot Place, regardless of whether or not you fully believe Jones has been included in trade talks this offseason, as reported earlier this week by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. After all, Florio wasn’t the only one to report on the existing tension.

Well, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein added some fuel to that fire as he projected the Patriots would use the 14th overall pick on Florida product Anthony Richardson. Richardson is viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the draft class given his eye-popping physical ability.

He has the third-shortest odds on FanDuel Sportsbook to be the No. 1 overall pick at 12-1 behind quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young.

With all the storylines involving Jones and the Patriots along with Zierlein’s sentiments, though, perhaps bettors will be interested in a different long-shot wager: Richardson to be drafted by the Patriots at 60-1 on FanDuel. It’s worth noting how Richardson met with the Patriots at the NFL combine.

No, it wouldn’t be smart to put down anything of significance purely because of speculation and one mock draft during a time of endless mock drafts. But those 60-1 prices would turn some pizza money into, well, a notable amount of pizza money. For example, a $10 wager would turn into a $610 payout if Belichick and the Patriots selected Richardson.

The Patriots to draft any quarterback with their first pick at 12-1 might be enticing to some, too. There are five positions with shorter odds — cornerback (+250), offensive lineman (+250), wide receiver (+300) and running back (+1000) — than quarterback. But the storylines and speculation undoubtedly make it an interesting bet to consider.