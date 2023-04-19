NHL Levies Hefty Suspension On Maple Leafs Forward Michael Bunting

After getting routed by the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series, the Toronto Maple Leafs were dealt another blow Wednesday.

Maple Leafs first-line forward Michael Bunting was suspended three games by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head of Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak in the playoff opener. Bunting, who tallied 23 goals and 26 assists for 49 points in the regular season, won’t be eligible to return until Game 5, if the series is still ongoing.

Bunting’s hard hit to Cernak came late in the second period Tuesday with the Maple Leafs winger forcefully driving his shoulder into Cernak’s head and knocking him to the ice. Cernak was injured on the play as Bunting received a match penalty for the check and left the game.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety explained their reasoning for issuing a three-game ban to Bunting.

“Bunting unnecessarily extends his body upward into Cernak’s head to deliver this check, missing his core completely and picking the head,” the Department of Player Safety said in a video. “It’s also important to note that this is also interference. Cernak is never in possession of the puck during this sequence and therefore should have no reason to expect to be checked, making him particularly vulnerable.”

It’s the first suspension of Bunting’s four-year NHL career, and it comes at a tough time for the Maple Leafs as they look to shed their playoff hex.