Patrice Bergeron Makes Bruins Return In Pivotal Game 5 Vs. Panthers

BOSTON — It’s official, Patrice Bergeron is back for the Boston Bruins.

After missing four Stanley Cup playoff contests and almost two weeks of game time, Bergeron led the Bruins out of the tunnel prior to their Game 5 matchup with the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

The Bruins made things official with an announcement.

Bergeron, who hasn’t played since the Bruins’ final regular-season contest on April 13, is expected to slot back into the lineup with some new line mates. Boston head coach Jim Montgomery has him centering David Pastrnak and Tyler Bertuzzi pregame, splitting up the longtime pairing of No. 37 and No. 63 Brad Marchand.

Though Boston has built a 3-1 series lead over Florida, the absence of Bergeron has been noticeable.