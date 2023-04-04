Lionel Messi Unlikely to Extend Contract at PSG by SportsGrid 14 minutes ago

According to ESPN.com, Lionel Messi is unlikely to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain as negotiations between the sides remain at a standstill.

PSG has reportedly requested Messi take a 25% pay cut from his current annual salary of â‚¬40 million gross, something the 35-year-old legend is unwilling to entertain.

Messi has been criticized for his lackluster performance, failing to replicate his World Cup form as PSG was eliminated from Champions League play by Bayern Munich last month.

Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, has discussed the possibility of the soccer icon returning to Barcelona, although it may be financially challenging. Messi also awaits an offer from Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer, showing openness to play in the U.S. before his career ends.

Messi’s father is still scheduled to meet with PSG later this month to discuss a potential solution.

