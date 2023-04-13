Red Sox Notes: Failure To Make Routine Plays ‘Frustrates’ Alex Cora

The Boston Red Sox, like the rest of Major League Baseball, still couldn’t navigate their way around the scorching-hot Tampa Bay Rays.

However, this go-around, Boston paid for some costly mistakes after the lineup put together a convincing comeback bid in Wednesday night’s 9-7 loss, marking the third straight visit to the loss column for the Red Sox.

Boston made just one error, but the box score didn’t recognize a few other defensive miscues that proved costly, which manager Alex Cora didn’t shy away from calling out.

“This level, when you give them more than 27 outs, they gonna cash in,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… Routine plays we didn’t make. Ground ball and then we don’t throw a guy out. Then the safety squeeze play, we know with that guy it’s gonna happen. That’s the part that frustrates me, you know? I guess I gotta do a better job at coaching them.”

Bobby Dalbec was charged with the only error, booting a routine ground ball in the first inning.

The Red Sox defense then failed to field a sacrifice bunt attempt, which was followed by a two-run double from Wander Franco. Then in the bottom of the eighth inning, Alex Verdugo cleanly fielded a sacrifice fly, but his throw toward the plate wasn’t cut-off by Triston Casas, giving Franco — who stood at third base — all the time in the world to trot his way to home plate and give the Rays a 9-7 lead for good.

“At this level, you can’t do that,” Cora said.