Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Bobby Dalbec Starts, Triston Casas Sits

The Red Sox look to bounce back and hand the Rays their first loss of the 2023 Major League Baseball season Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay silenced Boston’s offense Monday at Tropicana Field, but the Red Sox pitchers didn’t make it easy on MLB’s only undefeated team and didn’t allow them to score until the bottom of the eighth inning on a solo home run from Brandon Lowe.

Garrett Whitlock will make his 2023 debut after beginning the season on the injured list as he continued to recover from hip surgery. He’ll oppose Shane McLanahan, who’s in search of his third win of the season.

As for the lineups, Red Sox manager Alex Cora is making a few minor changes. Bobby Dalbec, who was recalled from Triple-A Worcester due to Adam Duvall’s wrist injury, will start at first base and bat eighth, meaning Triston Casas will begin the game on the bench. Connor Wong will handle the catching duties for Whitlock and bat ninth.

Coverage for Red Sox-Rays begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on NESN with “Red Sox First Pitch” before “Red Sox Gameday Live” airs at 6 p.m. on NESN+ — which is where you can find first pitch from Tropicana Field at 6:40 p.m.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (5-5)

Kiké Hernández, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Rob Refsnyder, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Connor Wong, C