Derek Forbort Still ‘Has Boxes To Check’ Before Returning To Bruins

The Bruins have two regular-season games left before the Stanley Cup playoffs begin, and it appears they are starting to get healthier.

Derek Forbort, who’s been sidelined since March after blocking a shot in Boston’s 3-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets, practiced at Warrior Ice Arena on Tuesday with the main group of skaters. It’s the first time Forbort has donned a regular sweater since the injury.

The defenseman was skating on his own over the last week and the expectation always was that he’d be out through the remainder of the regular season. While it certainly was a blow to the Bruins, especially on the penalty kill, Boston found a way to make it work in his absence — unlike the last time he missed a month with a broken pinkie.

“He’s got some boxes to check. I was actually wondering why he was in a black jersey (Tuesday),” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after Tuesday’s morning skate. “I’m like, ‘You’re supposed to be in a merlot still,’ from everything I’ve been told so far.”

The medical staff has been an X-factor for the Black and Gold this season with the way they’ve handled all of the injuries, including those to Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk to start the season. Nick Foligno, who’s dealing with a lower-body injury and is “shooting for” a return in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, credited the training staff for how far he’s come in his recovery thus far.

With the playoffs approaching, and with the defensive depth the Bruins possess, it wouldn’t make sense to rush Forbort back when there’s only two games left. Plus, he’s on LTIR so Boston would need to make a corresponding move in order to get Forbort back on the roster.

Forbort will bring a boost to the blueline and his presence will add even more depth to an already-stacked defensive corps.