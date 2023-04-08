Brayan Bello, James Paxton Working Closer To Red Sox Return

Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided promising updates on pitchers Brayan Bello and James Paxton on Saturday.

Prior to Boston’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Cora told reporters Paxton will start at Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, and Bello will get the nod for the WooSox on Monday, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

Cora did not commit to removing Bello from the injured list but if his goal of six innings goes well, it’s possible a return to Boston comes soon for the 23-year-old.

The right-hander missed time in spring training due to tightness in his forearm, but his rehab assignments have impressed the Red Sox thus far.

Paxton likely will see more rehab assignments, according to Abraham, as he works from a hamstring injury in spring training that compounded the multiple injuries he suffered during the 2022 Major League Baseball season that halted his Boston debut.

Bello’s return from the injured list could coincide with Garrett Whitlock’s return after the latter’s strong rehab outings. Their inclusions would help bolster a pitching staff that had high hopes before the season and could use the reinforcements as Corey Kluber and Chris Sale continue to settle into the season.