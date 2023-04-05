Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offense Cools Off In Loss To Pirates

The Boston Red Sox suffered a second straight loss Tuesday night when they fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-1, at Fenway Park.

With the defeat, the Red Sox slip under .500 at 2-3 while the Pirates improve to 3-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Through the first four games of the season, all the issues for the Red Sox stemmed from their starting pitching and not their offense.

On Tuesday, things flip-flopped for Boston.

The Red Sox couldn’t get their attack going and it’s not like they were facing a top-end starter in the big leagues, either, with Roansy Contreras allowing just one run on three hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings. Boston showed signs of its offense gearing up for another big performance — the Red Sox notched double-digit hits in each of their first four games — with two hits in the first inning, but only had two more hits the rest of the way.

Right now the Red Sox just can’t get everything going together, and while it’s frustrating, they don’t feel far off from doing so, either.