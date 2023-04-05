Red Sox Wrap: Mitch Keller Completes Pirates Sweep Over Boston

The Red Sox lost to the Pirates, 4-1, at Fenway Park on Wednesday. The win completed Pittsburgh’s three-game sweep of Boston.

The Red Sox fell to 2-4 on the season, and the Pirates improved to 4-2.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston’s offense was cold as the weather at Fenway Park for a second straight game. The defense also made its fair share of miscues that helped the Pirates build their lead. The Red Sox had a chance to make a late rally in the bottom of the seventh inning when Triston Casas hit a two-out double to start a rally. Christian Arroyo reached on an infield single, and in came Reese McGuire to pinch hit for Yu Chang.

The catcher appeared to smash a three-run home run to tie the game. But the umpires reviewed the play and ruled the ball did not make it inside Pesky Pole. McGuire struck out to leave runners on first and third on base, which halted what was Boston’s best chance at a comeback.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Mitch Keller carried a one-hitter through 6 2/3 innings before left fielder Bryan Reynolds failed to make an athletic grab on Casas’ two-out double. The right-hander still had a solid afternoon, striking out seven batters and only giving up one run in seven innings pitched.

— Carlos Santana got the Pirates on the board with a solo homer in the fourth inning. He was 2-for-4 on the day with a double, a walk and two RBIs.