No One Rooting Against Tiger Woods At Masters More Than Sportsbooks "I'll get chased off property if he wins" by Sam Panayotovich 2 hours ago

If Tiger Woods wins his sixth Masters title, Las Vegas sportsbooks are in trouble.

Woods is anywhere from 66-1 to 90-1 across America to win another green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club this weekend and as you can imagine, the liabilities have built up rather quickly.

That’s because everybody still wants to bet Tiger — even at age 47.

“I’ll get chased off the property if he wins,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk management Jeff Sherman told NESN. “It’s a mid-six-figure liability for us right now. That said, the odds are severely against Tiger winning over four grueling days on a hilly course when he can’t walk too well.

“We’ve seen him start out well in recent majors, but the progression of the four days takes a toll on him. I understand people betting him ‘Under’ his first-round score and making the cut. Those are realistic.

“He can come out and say he expects to win and all that, but I think his hope is to make the cut and see what happens. Outlasting (Scottie) Scheffler, (Jon) Rahm and (Rory) McIlroy and everybody else over four days is a different story.”

McIlroy (+700) is currently the favorite at the SuperBook, followed closely by the reigning champion Scheffler (+750) and Rahm (+900). Every other golfer on the betting board has double-digit odds.

“Scheffler is built for Augusta,” Sherman explained. “He’s one of the best in terms of strokes gained tee-to-green and he’s excelled leading up to the Masters just like he did last year. He has the all-around game to be in the mix at Augusta every single time assuming he’s healthy.

“But I wouldn’t bet any of these guys at single digits right now. I would need double digits to get involved. Six months ago, you could’ve bet Scheffler at 12 and McIlroy at 15. That was the time to strike.

“It’s a strategy of putting together a portfolio over time.”

If you’re still looking for a bet to make, check out Sungjae Im. The 25-year-old finished second at the Masters in 2020 and tied for eighth last year. You can find Im 40-1 to win, 7-1 for Top 5 and 3-1 for Top 10.

“It’s tough to find value at this point with all the saturation, but Im is enticing if you don’t have any wagers in pocket,” Sherman said. “His current form is very strong and he’s played well at Augusta.”