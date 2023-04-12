Red Sox’s Brayan Bello Hit Innings Goal In Triple-A Rehab Start

Brayan Bello took one step closer to making his return to the Boston Red Sox rotation.

The 23-year-old made his second rehab start Tuesday night, pitching for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park. And before taking the mound at Polar Park, the Red Sox had a goal for Bello to hit toss six innings, to which the right-hander delivered.

Bello pitched six innings against the Columbus Clippers while allowing one run off four hits, walking zero batters while striking out four. He also threw 50 of his total 80 pitches for strikes. Bello’s only hiccup — a solo home run allowed in the fourth inning — was quickly addressed with the next two hitters set down on just three pitches.

We missed this ? pic.twitter.com/lgunUWoEOJ — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) April 12, 2023

In the second inning, Bello also responded to allowing a double by striking out the side.

Now, the Red Sox can proceed to consider the options left for Bello.

Garrett Whitlock joined Boston’s rotation and made his season debut Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. And with an overall inconsistent level of contribution produced by the rotation, the Red Sox could use Bello’s addition to help stabilize the starting staff.