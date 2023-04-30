Seven Takeaways From Patriots’ 12-Player 2023 NFL Draft Class

The Patriots were the first team since the 2000 Oakland Raiders to take a kicker and a punter in the same draft, and their final two picks (Speed and Bolden) profile as assets in kick coverage and kick returning, respectively. Douglas also was a productive punt returner at Liberty, but no one’s likely to unseat first-team All-Pro Marcus Jones from that spot.

Ryland was the highest-drafted Patriots specialist of the Bill Belichick era (fourth round, 112th overall), coming off the board six spots higher than Stephen Gostkowski did in 2006. New England traded up to select him, too. Given that investment, it would be surprising and disappointing if Ryland was not on the Patriots’ Week 1 roster.

That’s bad news for veteran kicker Nick Folk, who beat out younger challengers in each of the last three training camps but saw his effectiveness and range dip last season. Folk’s inability to consistently force touchbacks on kickoffs also burned the Patriots after Jake Bailey’s move to injured reserve. New England allowed a league-high three kick-return touchdowns in 2022, and all three came on Folk kickoffs that did not reach the end zone.

Baringer, a sixth-round pick and Ryland’s teammate at the Senior Bowl, won’t be guaranteed a roster spot, but he was the consensus No. 1 punter in this draft and should have a good chance of beating out veteran newcomer Corliss Waitman this summer. They’ll be competing to replace Bailey, who was cut in March and now is with Miami.

It’s clear the Patriots, who sent four special teams coaches to the NFL Scouting Combine, knew changes were necessary after ranking dead last in Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA last season.

5. One of the most notable developments of this draft was the Patriots’ choice not to select any players at two perceived positions of need: offensive tackle and tight end.

All three O-linemen New England chose are interior players: big, mauling guards in Sow and Mafi, and fourth-rounder Jake Andrews, who profiles as a center first, guard second. The Patriots did need more depth at those three interior spots — James Ferentz was the top backup for all three last season — but tackle was viewed as the higher priority, since projected starters Trent Brown and Riley Reiff both are entering contract years and have lengthy injury histories.

Groh, though, indicated the Patriots are satisfied with the tackle group they assembled in free agency, when they also signed Calvin Anderson and re-signed Conor McDermott to join Brown, Yodny Cajuste and redshirted 2022 seventh-rounder Andrew Stueber.

“We signed three guys in free agency at the position,” Groh said. “We re-signed Connor … signed Calvin Anderson and then with Riley. So, we’ve got a lot of bodies there right now. I wouldn’t really want to take any (away) of the guys that we got. You know, do I want to take Christian Gonzalez off this team and add a tackle? Those are the decisions you’ve got to make. We could have drafted a tackle in the first round, and I’m sure the question would be: Well, did you address corner?”

The Patriots had a chance to grab the last of the top-tier tackle prospects (Georgia’s Broderick Jones) at No. 14 overall, but they traded back, allowed Pittsburgh to take him, and selected Gonzalez three picks later. The top Day 2 tackle, Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron, went eight spots before the Patriots took White at No. 46. Tyler Steen, who played under Bill O’Brien and looked like a Patriots fit, went 11 spots before New England’s third-round pick, which they used on Mapu. A couple of intriguing tackle projects, Old Dominion’s Nick Salvideri and BYU’s Blake Freeland, came off the board just before Andrews in early Round 4.