How Bill Belichick Explained Patriots’ Unexpected Draft Approach

When NFL free agency began in March, the Patriots seemed to have a clear priority: add talent and depth to an offense that struggled mightily in 2022.

Nearly all of New England’s external veteran signings were offensive players: wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, offensive tackles Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson, running back James Robinson, tight end Mike Gesicki. The only defensive player it added from outside the organization was linebacker Chris Board, who’s best known for his work on special teams. The Patriots also re-signed the vast majority of their own defensive free agents while letting a handful of notable offensive players walk.

It was interesting, then, to see them take the opposite approach in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Patriots used each of their first three picks on Days 1 and 2 of the draft on defenders. They traded down three spots to take sliding Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez in Round 1 (No. 17 overall), grabbed Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White in Round 2 (No. 46) and selected Sacramento State linebacker/safety Marte Mapu in Round 3 (No. 76).

Gonzalez was a slam-dunk selection — a top-10-caliber prospect at a clear position of need that the Patriots were able to land much later than expected. White is a beastly edge rusher that will bring versatility and high-end athleticism to New England’s D-line. Mapu seemed like more of a luxury pick, as the Patriots already had several similar players on their roster (Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers). But multiple prominent draft analysts loved it, including NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah, who called Mapu his “favorite player in this entire draft.”

In taking that trio, though, the Patriots passed on players who could have filled needs at offensive tackle, wide receiver and tight end, suggesting Belichick doesn’t believe his offense requires any more high-end additions. New England’s receiving corps lacks any true game-changers, and the Patriots have little stability at tackle or tight end beyond this season with Reiff, Gesicki, Trent Brown and Hunter Henry all entering contract years.

The head coach said the Patriots’ draft board wasn’t “tilted” toward defensive players.