How Patrice Bergeron Feels About Bruins’ Goalie Situation Going Into Game 7

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has a very important decision to make before puck drop Sunday night at TD Garden.

The possibility of a goalie change appears to be on the table for Boston ahead of its Game 7 matchup with the Florida Panthers. Linus Ullmark, the Vezina Trophy frontrunner, made a crippling overtime mistake in Wednesday night’s Game 5 loss and proceeded to allow six goals Friday night at FLA Live Arena. Waiting in the wings for the Black and Gold is Jeremy Swayman, who ranked fourth in the NHL in goals against average and save percentage in the regular season.

Speaking with the media Saturday, Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was asked who he believes should start in between the pipes for the Presidents’ Trophy winners in their do-or-die showdown with Florida.

“That’s not my decision,” Bergeron told reporters, per a team-provided video. “We have confidence in both goalies. They’ve proven themselves all year. So, whoever’s in the net, we have a lot of poise and confidence in (him).”

Swayman hasn’t started a game for the B’s since the April 13 regular-season finale in Montreal. The 24-year-old has two prior matchups with the Panthers on the campaign in which he allowed eight combined goals. Boston lost both of those games, although one was in overtime.

NESN’s complete coverage of Bruins-Panthers Game 7 begins at 5:30 p.m. ET.