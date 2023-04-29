Patriots Draft Recap: Meet All 12 Of New England’s 2023 Picks

Third round, 76th overall: LB/S Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

A classic Belichick pick, the hard-hitting Mapu gives the Patriots yet another safety/linebacker hybrid to join Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in the Big Sky Conference and handled himself well against top competition at the Senior Bowl before suffering a torn pec in February that kept him out of pre-draft testing. The Patriots announced Mapu as a linebacker, but at 6-foot-3, 217 pounds, he’s built like a safety. Belichick said his role “might change from week to week dependent on our opponent and what we’re playing in the defense.” As for when he’ll be recovered from his injury, Mapu said he expects to be ready by training camp “at the latest.”

Fourth round, 107th overall: OL Jake Andrews, Troy

No relation to David Andrews, this interior offensive lineman started two seasons at right guard and one at center for Troy. His position coach last season was former Patriots’ O-line coach Cole Popovich. Standing 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, he projects as a backup to and, perhaps, eventual replacement for the other Andrews, who turns 31 in July and has two years left on his contract. The Patriots’ starting interior trio appears set with David Andrews at center, Cole Strange at left guard and Mike Onwenu at right guard, but they didn’t have much quality depth there last season, with James Ferentz serving as the top backup for all three spots. Onwenu also is entering a contract year.

Fourth round, 112th overall: K Chad Ryland, Maryland

The Patriots traded up eight spots (with the AFC East rival Jets!) to land one of this year’s top kicking prospects. Ryland was the second kicker off the board after Michigan’s Jake Moody, and his arrival could spell the end of Nick Folk’s successful New England tenure. Folk beat out younger challengers in each of the last three training camps, but fourth-round draft picks — and especially ones selected after trade-ups — are expected to make the roster. Ryland handled field-goal duties for all five of his collegiate seasons (four at Eastern Michigan, one at Maryland) and had a success rate above 82% in each of the last three. He also can handle kickoffs — a weakness of Folk’s that wound up burning the Patriots last season after punter Jake Bailey landed on injured reserve. From White through Ryland, New England used four consecutive picks on Senior Bowl alums.

Fourth round, 117th overall: OL Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan

In Sow, the Patriots are getting an uber-experienced, highly athletic lineman who started 55 games in college and has experience at left guard and left tackle. He never missed a game at Eastern Michigan and was a first-team All-MAC selection in 2021 and 2022. Sow projects as a guard, but at 6-foot-5, 323 pounds, he has the size to play tackle if the Patriots want to try him out there. They loaded up on interior linemen in this draft despite tackle being one of their biggest perceived needs. Some fun facts about Sow: He grew up in Quebec with French as his first language (his introductory conference call featured several questions from French-speaking outlets) and said the Patriots have a strong fanbase up there. He’s also good friends and “Call of Duty” buddies with Ryland from their time together at Eastern Michigan. The two shared an emotional FaceTime after they learned they’d be NFL teammates.

Fifth round, 144th overall: OL Atonio Mafi, UCLA

After a trade-down from No. 135, the Patriots took a player they coached at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. Mafi is a converted D-tackle and former high school rugby star who dropped from 411 pounds to 329 over the course of his college career. With just 16 starts at guard under his belt, his technique still is a bit raw, but he’s a big, stout, powerful blocker who also moves better than expected for a player with his frame. Mafi, whose father played on the Tongan national rugby team, also has a couple of tangential Patriots connections behind his work with them at the Shrine Bowl. Former New England tight end Devin Asiasi is his cousin, and his high school, Junipero Serra in San Mateo, Calif., also is Tom Brady’s alma mater.

Sixth round, 187th overall: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

If the Patriots get 2021 Boutte, this could go down as the savviest pick of their entire draft. If they get 2022 Boutte, he probably won’t make it out of training camp. This is the definition of a low-risk upside play, which New England could afford to make at this late stage of Day 3. Boutte was the No. 2 receiver recruit in the nation in 2020, and he looked like a future first-rounder after he racked up 38 catches for 509 yards and nine touchdowns in just six games as a sophomore. But his 2022 campaign was a nightmare, defined by clashes with LSU’s coaching staff, a rocky injury rehab and underwhelming on-field production. Then, he turned in a poor performance at the combine, further tanking his draft stock. Patriots fans shouldn’t expect much from Boutte, but this was the team buying low on a player with a sky-high ceiling.

Sixth round, 192nd overall: P Bryce Baringer, Michigan State

Pop quiz: When’s the last time a team selected a kicker and punter in the same draft? Answer: way back in 2020, when the Oakland Raiders drafted Sebastian Janikowski and Shane Lechler. The Patriots would love to get that kind of return from Ryland and Baringer, who worked together at the Senior Bowl. The latter was the consensus top punter in this year’s draft class after leading the nation in yards per punt and net punting average last season. Baringer, who sports a, shall we say, distinctive on-field look, will compete with veteran newcomer Corliss Waitman for a roster spot.

Sixth round, 210th overall: WR Demario Douglas, Liberty

Another player the Patriots got an up-close view of at the Shrine Bowl, Douglas is a 5-foot-8, 178-pound slot receiver who ran a 4.44-second 40 and jumped out of the gym at the combine, though his agility testing fell short of New England’s traditional standards for the position. He had 50 more catches than any of his Liberty teammates last season (79-993-6) and was a big-play threat both after the catch and on punt returns. Douglas said he actually modeled his game after multipositional Patriots weapon Marcus Jones. If he cracks the roster — no guarantee for a sixth-round pick — he could fill a role similar to the one Jones did on offense last season.