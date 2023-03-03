Four Patriots-Related Takeaways From NFL Combine Week

After spending the week in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine, here is a collection of New England Patriots-related takeaways:

1. In a departure from his typical pre-draft routine, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did not attend this year’s combine, nor did many of his top assistants.

Belichick’s absence from such a marquee event raised eyebrows, but it coincided with a recent league-wide decline in combine relevance. Multiple NFL teams chose to keep their entire coaching staffs at home rather than send them to Indy, believing their time was best spent on other matters as they prepared for free agency and the draft.

The Patriots did have a small group of coaches in attendance. Special teams coordinator Cam Achord, special teams assistant Joe Houston, cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino and former quarterbacks coach Joe Judge all made the trip, and wide receivers/returners coach Troy Brown reportedly did, as well.

New England also was represented on the scouting side by director of player personnel Matt Groh, college scouting director Camren Williams and others.

It remains unclear what Judge’s role will be for the upcoming season after the Patriots hired Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator and QBs coach. His area of expertise is special teams. We also don’t yet know whether Matt Patricia will be sticking around. Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton this week said he’s considering adding Patricia to his staff.

Neither O’Brien nor new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm was at the combine, but both garnered positive reviews from former colleagues and players they coached at previous stops.