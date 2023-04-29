Patriots Fans Will Love Historical Precedent Behind Day Three Picks

The New England Patriots didn’t draft just one specialist during day three of the 2023 NFL Draft.

They got two of them.

That’s right folks, not only did the Patriots trade up to draft kicker Chad Ryland with the 112th pick, but they turned around and used 192nd overall pick to select punter Bryce Baringer. The run on specialists made the Patriots the first team since 2000 to take a kicker and a punter in the same draft, according to ESPN Stats and Information. The last team to do it? The Oakland Raiders, who took kicker Sebastian Janikowski in the first round and punter Shane Lechler fifth round.

Why is that good news?

Well, Janikowski and Lechler only combined to play 36 NFL seasons, making seven Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams. Pretty good!

Ryland, much like he does with fellow rookie Sidy Sow, has a history with Baringer as they were teammates during the 2023 Senior Bowl.

It can’t be a bad thing that the Patriots’ possible kicker and punter of the future have a head start on that weird specialist relationship.