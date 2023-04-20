Shohei Ohtani Reportedly Could Be Traded By Angels Under This Condition

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani might not have to wait until the 2024 MLB season should he desire the opportunity to represent a new club.

There reportedly is a chance that Ohtani, baseball’s unicorn who is set to become a free agent after the 2023 campaign, could be moved ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” MLB insider Jeff Passan dropped a rather interesting nugget about Ohtani’s future in LA, and how the Angels might opt to proceed.

“There’s one number that we need to be looking at when it comes to Shohei Ohtani’s future, and that is the Los Angeles Angels’ record,” Passan said Thursday on ESPN, as transcribed by Bleacher Report. “Because as long as the Angels are in contention, as long as the Angels have hope for a playoff spot, Shohei Ohtani’s probably not going to be traded at the deadline this year.

“But if the Angels fall out of contention, and if it’s just more of the same as it’s been over the last five years that he’s been there, he could be traded, and he will definitely leave.”

It’s fair to assume if the Angels trade Ohtani, the other team in the deal will have a long-term agreement in place with Ohtani.

Ohtani, who has starred as both a starting pitcher and designated hitter since he first signed with LA before the 2018 campaign, is expected to earn a record contract with crazy estimates already pouring in. It’s unclear what teams will pursue — or have the means to pursue — the greatest player on the planet. However, some believe he could stay on the West Coast, with the Los Angeles Dodgers mentioned as a potential suitor.