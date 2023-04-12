Nick Foligno’s Absence Highlighted Importance To Bruins

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and such was the case with Nick Foligno and the Bruins.
Foligno has been sidelined since February after suffering a lower-body injury in a win against the Calgary Flames. There haven’t been a whole lot of details to emerge about the extent of the Boston forward’s ailment, but he’s been practicing with the Bruins of late and shed the non-contact Merlot sweater for a regular practice jersey Wednesday.
Thankfully for the Bruins, they’ve been blessed with depth and cruised to the No. 1 seed, a new wins and points record and a trip to the Stanley Cup playoffs. Foligno is “shooting for” a return in the first round, which could begin as early as Monday, but it’s unclear if he will be ready to go.
While Foligno doesn’t always show up on the scoresheet, he’s one to help lead the team in other ways. After captaining the Columbus Blue Jackets for six seasons, being a leader comes naturally to the 35-year-old. He’s constantly been praised for his leadership — even during the Bruce Cassidy days — and he’s never one to shy away from praising his teammates. (Looking at you, Jakub Lauko).
He’s more of a vocal leader who knows how to rally a locker room, just look at his speech to the Bruins while they were down heading into the third period of this year’s Winter Classic before a late goal from Jake DeBrusk sealed the come-from-behind win.
The Bruins have one more regular-season game against the Montreal Canadiens left before the playoffs begin. Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Wednesday that Foligno is “checking boxes,” but didn’t go much further into detail about what’s next for the forward.
What he did offer, though, was insight into just how impactful Foligno is on the bench and how much he’s been missed. While the Bruins do have the privilege of sitting Foligno if he’s not 100% ready to go, Montgomery stressed the importance he brings to the Bruins game in and game out.
“There is that luxury, but Nick Foligno is a huge part of our team and a huge part of the bench and leadership,” Montgomery told reporters after Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “I do think while he was initially away we missed him. I think others have stepped up, but you can’t replicate someone who naturally is as unselfish as he is and has the ability to lift others up. He notices when a guy’s down. He’s got a lot of (Patrice) Bergeron in him that way.”
Montgomery has praised Bergeron as someone who makes his job easier because he can go in and talk to a teammate about where they’re at mentally and by the time Montgomery goes to check in, said player tells him that Bergeron already checked in and they’re in a better spot now.
Foligno also provides that kind of leadership. He’s taken on the nickname “Uncle Nick” and he filled in for the goalie hug during Linus Ullmark’s absence. Off the ice, his wife Janelle made sure Jeremy Swayman had plenty of food while he dealt with a knee injury so he wouldn’t have to worry about cooking.
The leadership goes beyond the ice, and it’s important to have someone like Foligno on your team. It’s clear his presence will be a welcome addition to the lineup once he’s ready to go.
The Bruins wrap up their regular season Thursday night against the Canadiens. Puck drop from Bell Centre is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.