Nick Foligno’s Absence Highlighted Importance To Bruins

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and such was the case with Nick Foligno and the Bruins.

Foligno has been sidelined since February after suffering a lower-body injury in a win against the Calgary Flames. There haven’t been a whole lot of details to emerge about the extent of the Boston forward’s ailment, but he’s been practicing with the Bruins of late and shed the non-contact Merlot sweater for a regular practice jersey Wednesday.

Thankfully for the Bruins, they’ve been blessed with depth and cruised to the No. 1 seed, a new wins and points record and a trip to the Stanley Cup playoffs. Foligno is “shooting for” a return in the first round, which could begin as early as Monday, but it’s unclear if he will be ready to go.

While Foligno doesn’t always show up on the scoresheet, he’s one to help lead the team in other ways. After captaining the Columbus Blue Jackets for six seasons, being a leader comes naturally to the 35-year-old. He’s constantly been praised for his leadership — even during the Bruce Cassidy days — and he’s never one to shy away from praising his teammates. (Looking at you, Jakub Lauko).

He’s more of a vocal leader who knows how to rally a locker room, just look at his speech to the Bruins while they were down heading into the third period of this year’s Winter Classic before a late goal from Jake DeBrusk sealed the come-from-behind win.

The Bruins have one more regular-season game against the Montreal Canadiens left before the playoffs begin. Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Wednesday that Foligno is “checking boxes,” but didn’t go much further into detail about what’s next for the forward.

What he did offer, though, was insight into just how impactful Foligno is on the bench and how much he’s been missed. While the Bruins do have the privilege of sitting Foligno if he’s not 100% ready to go, Montgomery stressed the importance he brings to the Bruins game in and game out.