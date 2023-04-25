Two-Time Patriots Super Bowl Champ Pays Free Agent Visit To AFC Rival

Plenty of New England Patriots castoffs have found a home with the Miami Dolphins over recent years and it looks like another one might follow a similar path.

Offensive tackle Cameron Fleming, who spent four seasons with New England from 2014-17 and won two Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, reportedly had a free agent visit with the Dolphins on Monday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

While Fleming had more of a reserve role during his tenure with the Patriots, the 30-year-old blossomed into a starter since leaving New England. After a two-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys and a single season spent with the New York Giants, Fleming became a mainstay on the offensive line for the Denver Broncos the last two seasons.

Fleming, who was originally a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2014, started in 19 of the 20 games he played in during his time with the Broncos, including being on the field for 98% of Denver’s offensive snaps this past season.

The Dolphins ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in sacks allowed in 2022 and Fleming would deliver more depth and versatility for Miami despite being a part of a Denver O-line that let up the most sacks in the league last season. But protecting the oft-injured Tua Tagovailoa should be of the utmost importance heading into the upcoming campaign for the Dolphins and having a reliable and veteran tackle on the depth chart would provide Miami insurance in case of injury.

And playing for the Dolphins would also give Fleming a chance to exact a little revenge by taking on his former team twice a season.