When CM Punk Reportedly Could Make Long-Awaited AEW Return

CM Punk has been out of action since “All Out” on Sept. 4, but it appears pro wrestling fans can pencil in a date for the former AEW world champion’s return.

The 44-year-old, his mentor Ace Steel and The Elite — Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson — reportedly fought backstage after the former voiced his frustrations in a post-show news conference. Steel reportedly was let go from the company, and The Elite returned at “Full Gear” on Nov. 19 following an internal investigation, but Punk has been out with an arm injury and has not been mentioned on “Dynamite” or “Rampage” since “Brawl Out.”

Punk appeared on track to return, but he posted and soon deleted an Instagram story where he called out Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley and continued to voice more of his frustrations with The Elite. That seemed to be the final straw on his tenure, or perhaps not.

Punk is scheduled to return to AEW at United Center in Chicago on Saturday, June 17, according to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer on Friday via Joseph Currier. There has not been an official announcement yet, but it was teased on “Rampage” last Friday that founder and president Tony Khan will appear on “Dynamite” on Wednesday.

Khan might announce a rumored new weekly Saturday television show, that might be called “Collision,” based on a trademark filing, for Warner Bros. Discovery, which likely would debut on June 17.

“We do know that he (Punk) was extremely important in this deal but whether the deal was incumbent on him, we’ve heard both ways,” Meltzer wrote. “One person outside the company has seen correspondence indicating that WBD definitely wanted him back and other things that have happened in recent weeks very much behind-the-scenes have indicated to us that Punk being back is, if nothing else, very significant in everything.”

The Wrestling Observer’s Andrew Zarian and Meltzer reported the show is expected to air on TNT, but it’s not known what time the show will air.