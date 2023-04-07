Wayne Gretzky Proposes New NHL ‘Bobby Orr Trophy’ For Defensemen

Wayne Gretzky has a new idea for the NHL when it comes to its annual awards.

“The Great One” was in a discussion with his colleagues during “NHL on TNT” last weekend regarding the Norris Trophy — given to the league’s top “defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position” — when he proposed a new idea.

The Bobby Orr Trophy.

“A Bobby Orr Trophy, for the most points for a defenseman, and then (a trophy) for the best defensive defenseman. Have two awards. You should honor Bobby Orr, him and Gordie Howe, the greatest players ever,” Orr said during the broadcast, per The Athletic.

Gretzky certainly knows a thing or two about playing against Orr. After all, it was Gretzky who broke Orr’s assist record during the 1980-81 NHL season.

Since the Norris Trophy has become an offensive award and often overshadows the defensive ability of blueliners and focuses on offensive numbers and stats. San Jose Sharks D-man Erik Karlsson is the favorite to win the award this year at FanDuel Sportsbook, and while his 98 points and 75 assists are impressive, he’s a minus-16.

Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm quietly is having an incredible season for Boston. His plus-46 rating is second to only teammate Matt Grzelcyk who’s a plus-47. Lindholm seldom is mentioned in the Norris conversation, though. Points don’t always tell the full story either, especially when it comes to the defensemen of the league.