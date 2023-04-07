Wayne Gretzky Proposes New NHL ‘Bobby Orr Trophy’ For Defensemen

Wayne Gretzky has a new idea for the NHL when it comes to its annual awards.
“The Great One” was in a discussion with his colleagues during “NHL on TNT” last weekend regarding the Norris Trophy — given to the league’s top “defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position” — when he proposed a new idea.
The Bobby Orr Trophy.
“A Bobby Orr Trophy, for the most points for a defenseman, and then (a trophy) for the best defensive defenseman. Have two awards. You should honor Bobby Orr, him and Gordie Howe, the greatest players ever,” Orr said during the broadcast, per The Athletic.
Gretzky certainly knows a thing or two about playing against Orr. After all, it was Gretzky who broke Orr’s assist record during the 1980-81 NHL season.
Since the Norris Trophy has become an offensive award and often overshadows the defensive ability of blueliners and focuses on offensive numbers and stats. San Jose Sharks D-man Erik Karlsson is the favorite to win the award this year at FanDuel Sportsbook, and while his 98 points and 75 assists are impressive, he’s a minus-16.
Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm quietly is having an incredible season for Boston. His plus-46 rating is second to only teammate Matt Grzelcyk who’s a plus-47. Lindholm seldom is mentioned in the Norris conversation, though. Points don’t always tell the full story either, especially when it comes to the defensemen of the league.
Orr was a staple to the Bruins’ offense as a defenseman during his career with the Black and Gold, essentially redefining the position. His 915 career points is the 11th most by a defenseman in NHL history and played only 657 games.
Gretzky’s idea is a good one. That way there are no votes and it’s just rewarded to the defenseman with the most points — like the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy that’s given to the player who has the most goals at the end of the regular season.
Who knows if the NHL would actually go for an idea like this, but it’s certainly worth considering. That way, maybe the Norris Trophy then would be rewarded to the rightful defenseman every year.