BOSTON — Jeremy Swayman started six of the seven games against the Maple Leafs in the Bruins’ opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and he gave Boston a chance to win every single game.

“He was our best player in the series,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after the game. “It’s not close. I think that his confidence and his swagger permeated through the group. It took a while, but it got there.”

The 25-year-old posted a 1.60 goals-against average and a .950 save percentage while backstopping Boston to the series win over their Original Six rival. In Game 7, Swayman made 30 saves in the Bruins’ 2-1 overtime win at TD Garden on Saturday night.

“Just so grateful and so proud of these guys in this locker room,” Swayman said after the win. “What a feeling to do it in front of these fans.”

The Bruins and Leafs battled in a classic Game 7 matchup with neither side relenting on the scoreboard.

Swayman and Toronto goaltender Ilya Samsonov kept the game scoreless through the first 40 minutes. It wasn’t until 9:01 of the third period that Toronto got the puck past Swayman to break the scoreless tie.

“I just wanted to battle and do my job and enjoy the fruits of Game 7 overtime,” Swayman said. “When you say it out loud it’s like a pinch yourself thing.

“I’m just so grateful to get this opportunity and to do it with this group and this team. It’s a dream come true, and I’m really excited.”

The Alaskan native faced 29 shots in regulation, and an additional two in overtime before David Pastrnak clinched the series just 1:54 into the extra frame. Pastrnak praised Swayman for giving the Bruins a chance to win the game.

“Personally what I love, there was no doubt in him,” Pastrnak said. “He believes in himself and gives the group a lot of belief. I’m proud of him, the way he bounced back in the game, and every single game in the series, he gave us a chance to win.

“It was the same with Linus (Ullmark) when he played. Both our goalies gave us a chance to win every single game, and that’s really exciting. That gives the group a lot of confidence.”

The Bruins will travel to Sunrise, Florida, to face the Panthers in the second round of the postseason. If Swayman and Ullmark play as solidly as they did in the first round, Boston will be a tough out for Florida.