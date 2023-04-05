Where Red Sox’s Trevor Story Stands With Injury Rehab

While there’s doubt about whether Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story will play this season, he’s continuing to prepare as though he will.

Story continues to make progress in his rehabilitation from an internal bracing procedure that he had done in January of the right ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow.

According to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey, Story introduced a plyometric ball into his rehab this week and will begin a throwing program within two weeks.

“I’m feeling really good,” Story told McCaffrey. “Doing a lot of running, still keeping the legs in shape and started some light plyo ball stuff with the arm, so that’s exciting, but overall feeling really good about it and progressing just like we think.”

The work with the plyometric ball is another good sign for the 30-year-old Story, who in early March started fielding grounders.

Story is currently doing his rehab in Boston under the close eye of the Red Sox medical staff, per McCaffrey. There’s no definitive timetable yet for his return, but the veteran infielder was pleased to take this next step in the rehab process.

“Slowly stressing (the elbow) and giving it the time to adapt — because that’s kind of the point of the surgery, is they went in there and tightened some things up,” Story told McCaffrey. “So just be patient with that process. It starts very light, almost tosses, and slowly, gradually build it up, but I feel good about it.”