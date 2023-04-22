Why Game 3 Loss Could Be Especially Demoralizing For Celtics

The Boston Celtics have added a slight speed bump on their road toward repeating as Eastern Conference champions.

In losing Game 3 to the Atlanta Hawks, the Celtics ensured they would not complete a second consecutive four-game sweep in the first round of the NBA postseason. Instead, they’ve now guaranteed that the series goes at least five games and returns to Boston following Game 4 on the road. At first glance, the loss seems like an inconvenient but otherwise inconsequential one for Boston.

That was until Saturday.

The Philadelphia 76ers completed a four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday afternoon, staking their claim in second round of the NBA playoffs. Their opponent? The winner of the Celtics-Hawks series that we now know will last until at least Tuesday.

No big deal, right? Wrong.

“Doc Rivers said he is unsure of whether Joel Embiid will be ready for the start of the Eastern Conference semifinals,” Tim Bontemps of ESPN tweeted Saturday. “Then said he felt it was ‘probably 50 percent, at best.’ “

Oh?