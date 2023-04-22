Red Sox Vs. Brewers Lineups: Rob Refsnyder Starts, Jarren Duran Sits

The Red Sox can win their third straight series if they beat the Brewers on Saturday.

Boston took the first game of a three-game set over Milwaukee thanks to Alex Verdugo’s continued early-season breakout and the consistent play from the bullpen. A win over the Brewers would also mark another series win against a Central opponent.

Wade Miley is on the bump for Milwaukee, which means manager Alex Cora will call upon Rob Refsnyder against the southpaw. Jarren Duran, who has had a strong start to the season since his call-up, will sit out Saturday’s game with Refsnyder taking left field. Masataka Yoshida will be the designated hitter, and Justin Turner will man first base with Triston Casas also sitting out Saturday’s game at American Family Field.

Turner will bat second, and Refsnyder will bat third, which moves Rafael Devers to the clean-up spot in the order. Kiké Hernández shifts away from the infield to play center field, and Christian Arroyo will return to the lineup and play second base with Yu Chang sticking to his spot at shortstop. Connor Wong rotates in at catcher for Reese McGuire.

Garrett Whitlock will hope for a repeat of his April 16 performance against the Los Angeles Angels as he makes his third start of the season.

First pitch at American Family Field is scheduled at 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, including an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the full lineups for the Red Sox and Brewers.