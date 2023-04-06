Why Rafael Devers’ Home Run Vs. Tigers Surprised Alex Cora

Any type of home run off the bat of Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers shouldn’t come as a surprise.

But the slugging third baseman still found a way to amaze Red Sox manager Alex Cora for the sheer power he displayed with his solo blast in the fourth inning of Thursday’s 6-3 road win over the Detroit Tigers.

Despite the colossal size of Comerica Park — one of the biggest ballparks in Major League Baseball — Devers crushed a pitch from Tigers right-hander Scott Turnbull well beyond the fence in left-center field for his second homer of the season.

Raffy makes it look so easy. pic.twitter.com/DO5eL3cLQx — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 6, 2023

Cora knows powering the ball to that part of Comerica, especially in early April, is a rarity.

“The first one, I haven’t seen too many of those here to left-center here. To the bleachers,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “You don’t seen that often. I remember Juan Gonzalez, he wanted the fences to come in and hit it out that way. Just a good at-bat.”

The round-tripper from Devers got the Red Sox’s offense on track and helped them climb out of a two-run hole in the middle innings. The talented slugger continued Boston’s rally in the sixth with more power as he sent a shot off the wall in center field for a double that plated Alex Verdugo to level the score. Devers finished the contest 2-for-4 at the plate.