Why Rafael Devers’ Home Run Vs. Tigers Surprised Alex Cora

Devers showcased his power in the win

by

18 minutes ago

Any type of home run off the bat of Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers shouldn’t come as a surprise.

But the slugging third baseman still found a way to amaze Red Sox manager Alex Cora for the sheer power he displayed with his solo blast in the fourth inning of Thursday’s 6-3 road win over the Detroit Tigers.

Despite the colossal size of Comerica Park — one of the biggest ballparks in Major League Baseball — Devers crushed a pitch from Tigers right-hander Scott Turnbull well beyond the fence in left-center field for his second homer of the season.

Cora knows powering the ball to that part of Comerica, especially in early April, is a rarity.

“The first one, I haven’t seen too many of those here to left-center here. To the bleachers,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “You don’t seen that often. I remember Juan Gonzalez, he wanted the fences to come in and hit it out that way. Just a good at-bat.”

The round-tripper from Devers got the Red Sox’s offense on track and helped them climb out of a two-run hole in the middle innings. The talented slugger continued Boston’s rally in the sixth with more power as he sent a shot off the wall in center field for a double that plated Alex Verdugo to level the score. Devers finished the contest 2-for-4 at the plate.

“Offensively, he feels good about himself,” Cora said.

As Devers should with that way he produced Thursday.

More MLB:

Why Rafael Devers’ Home Run Vs. Tigers Surprised Alex Cora
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images
New England Patriots quarterbacks Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones
Previous Article

Patriots Rumors: Locker Room ‘Split’ Between Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe?

Picked For You

Related