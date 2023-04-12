Yankees’ Effusive Praise For Franchy Cordero Might Pain Red Sox Fans

The past nine days were pretty rough for Red Sox fans, who saw their favorite team lose 5-8 eight games and the hottest player go down with a serious injury.

All the while, the Fenway Faithful has been forced to watch a former Boston player light it up with the club’s fiercest rival.

Signing Franchy Cordero on Opening Day proved to be a prudent move by the Yankees, who saw immediate returns on their investment. Through 21 at-bats with New York, Cordero launched three home runs, collected 10 RBIs and helped the Bronx Bombers win four of the six games he played. The 28-year-old’s latest contribution to his new team was Tuesday when he walloped a three-run home run in the Yankees’ 11-2 drubbing of the Guardians in Cleveland.

The Red Sox decided to put an end to the Cordero experiment back in November when they allowed him to hit free agency through a non-tender. New York, however, is elated to have Cordero in pinstripes.

“He’s been big for us,” Aaron Boone told reporters Tuesday, per The Athletic. “Every home run has been meaningful, whether it’s been tonight (Tuesday) to really give us a nice little cushion there. He hits them like the big boys.”

Gerrit Cole added: “Big thump. Just a good dude. Great vibes. Positive. Plays hard. Lays the wood. It’s been fun to watch.”

The Red Sox are slated to reunite with Cordero in early June when the Yankees travel to Boston for the longtime rivals’ first series of the season.