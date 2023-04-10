Red Sox Players React To Adam Duvall’s Wrist Injury After Sweep

The injury bug put a damper on the Red Sox’s Easter Sunday win in Detroit.

Shortly before Boston completed a three-game road sweep of the Tigers, Adam Duvall exited the series finale due to an injury. Detroit first baseman Spencer Torkelson lifted a lazy fly ball to shallow center field to lead off the ninth inning, and Duvall appeared to ding up his wrist as he attempted to make a diving catch. The 34-year-old held his wrist for a few moments before he walked off the Comerica Park field with a trainer.

After the Red Sox’s 4-1 win, Rob Refsnyder and Kutter Crawford weighed in on Duvall’s injury.

“He almost made a spectacular play,” Refsnyder told reporters, per MLB.com. “That’s a big guy out there. I don’t think people really realize how big he is and how fast he moves. Looks like he was fully extended. … He’s all-around a really, really good ballplayer so we’re all hoping for the best.”

Crawford, who earned the win after allowing one run over five innings, added: “That’s not fun to watch at all. Seeing him walk off the field, I think we’re all just kind of pulling for him and hopefully it’s not as serious as we might think it is.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was not able to provide an immediate update on Duvall after Sunday’s game. The club is expected to know more about the veteran outfielder’s status Monday once he’s undergone X-rays.

Should Duvall need to go on the injured list, Bobby Dalbec reportedly will join the Red Sox for their four-game set in Tampa Bay. NESN’s full coverage of Monday’s series opener begins at 5:30 p.m. ET.