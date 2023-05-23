Aaron Rodgers Offers Update After Minor Injury During Jets Practice

Gang Green can breathe a sigh of relief as it relates to New York Jets offseason addition and prized possession Aaron Rodgers.

During the Jets’ second session of organized team activities, it was reported that Rodgers was sitting off to the side and favoring his ankle. ESPN’s Dianna Russini might have scared Jets fans a bit when she tweeted how “something clearly not right.”

Rodgers, however, played it off and indicated it was not a big deal.

“I just tweaked my calf in the pre-practice conditioning so decided to take a vet day,” Rodgers told reporters after the session, per SNY. “I don’t know, I don’t think it’s too serious.”

The Jets proceeded with caution Tuesday, given the fact it’s May and New York doesn’t play meaningful football for three-plus months. Russini cited a source that said Rodgers will be back quickly.