What Al Horford Feels Hurt Celtics In Game 5 Loss To Sixers

In order for the Boston Celtics to repeat their Game 7 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in last year’s postseason, they first have to go into Philadelphia and take Game 6 from the 76ers to even up the best-of-seven series after falling flat in the Game 5 slaughter that left them trailing 3-2.

“We’ve been in this position before,” Celtics center Al Horford said, per NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “It’s not ideal. We still have an opportunity. We understand what it takes to go on the road.”

Horford agreed the Celtics were locked in defensively the past two games, but the adjustments the Sixers made have to be matched in order to extend the series.

“Offensively, they’ve made some changes. They’ve done some different things,” Horford explained. “And now, we have to respond and take care of some of the things that we can control. We have to be much better on Thursday.

“We have to make sure that we’re getting back and transition containing them and then really making sure that you’re not giving them so many open looks. I feel like they got really good looks from the three-point line and that’s something we need to address.”

Horford, who went 0-for-7 from the field, collected five rebounds to go along with his four assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes on the court. Horford noted his offensive contribution, however, wasn’t enough in the Celtics’ loss.

“I wasn’t what I needed to be offensively. That hurt our group,” Horford said, according to MassLive.com’s Brian Robb.