Celtics Wrap: Boston No Shows In Pivotal Game 5 Loss To 76ers

BOSTON — There was no home cooking for the Boston Celtics as they were booed off the parquet floor of TD Garden on Tuesday night after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers, 115-103, in a critical Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The 76ers take control of the best-of-seven series with a 3-2 lead.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Coming off an agonizing Game 4 defeat in overtime, which allowed the 76ers to even the series, the Celtics knew they needed to come into Game 5 with a “desperation mindset.”

But the Celtics didn’t back up their talk, falling incredibly flat as they played with a complete lack of urgency for the majority of the contest and they ultimately paid the price.

While Philadelphia’s stars started on time, Jayson Tatum did not. Tatum missed all of his first-quarter shots for the second straight game while Al Horford also experienced some frigid shooting by missing all seven of his 3-point attempts for the game. That’s a lot of slack left to pick up.

With the Celtics struggling with their shooting, they also didn’t make any of the requisite hustle plays to win a playoff basketball game. Their play lacked energy and spirit, forcing Joe Mazzulla to insert Payton Pritchard into the game late in the third quarter to try to inject some life into his team.