Boston Fans Make Fitting Request For Heat-Celtics Game 7

Boston fans are hoping to see some noteworthy guests at TD Garden on Monday night when the Celtics and the Heat wrap up the Eastern Conference finals.

After a miraculous win Saturday night in Miami, the C’s are one victory away from becoming the first team in NBA history to win a playoff series after trailing 3-0. While this achievement would be the first of its kind at basketball’s highest level, it would not be a new feat in the Boston sports scene. The 2004 Red Sox brought the city one of its most memorable championships after overcoming a 3-0 deficit against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

That historic club started to be referenced after the Celtics first saved their season in Game 4, which just so happened to be attended by former Bronx Bombers Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez. And now that Jayson Tatum and company are on the verge of a remarkable comeback of their own, Boston fans want the ’04 Sox to make their way to Causeway Street for Game 7.

I Wanna See That 2004 Red Sox Team In The Building On Monday! — KingxJames (@MrGivan) May 28, 2023



We need a suite set aside for the 2004 Red Sox, bring everybody https://t.co/ZMhvT5JKf6 — Brandon Bojarsky (@BrandonBojarsk1) May 28, 2023

@celtics you need to get the entire 2004 Red Sox team sitting court side for this game seven it would be electric — Colin McAninch (@ColinMcAninch72) May 28, 2023

If the 2004 Red Sox are at game 7 in Boston consider Miami done — Brandon Gutierrez (@BrandonG_25) May 28, 2023

People who need to be in attendance for game 7:



-The entire 2004 Boston Red Sox team

– KG and pierce

– Tom Brady

– Larry Bird



and maybe invite Embiid to be at a ECF game for the first time — MBtertianO (@mattb1042) May 28, 2023

Courtside seats for game 7 should be reserved for two groups of people and two groups of people only.



– the entire 2004 Red Sox roster

– the entire cast of ?The Town? — Greeley (@withanIand3Es) May 28, 2023

Former Red Sox taking in the winner-take-all showdown at TD Garden certainly would provide an extra jolt of energy to Green Teamers. But regardless of who’s in the building Monday evening, the arena figures to be buzzing.