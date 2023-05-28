Celtics Fans Will Love Skip Bayless’ Sad Tweets After Game 6

Miami players and fans weren’t the only ones upset about how Saturday night’s Celtics-Heat game shook out.

So too was Skip Bayless, who predicted Miami in six at the outset of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference finals. Bayless might not have felt great about his take after Boston won Games 4 and 5 with ease, but the prediction was in great standing when Jimmy Butler and company took a lead with three seconds left in Game 6 at Kaseya Center.

It looked even better when Marcus Smart’s 3-point attempt rimmed out as the final ticks fell off the clock, but Bayless suddenly received a drastic shift in emotion when Derrick White put back the game-winner as time expired. The Celtics now have a chance to make NBA history and win the series Monday night on their home court.

Bayless didn’t deal with the gut-wrenching loss in silence. The “Undisputed” co-host instead chose to air out his feelings with a series of tweets.

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 28, 2023

I was about to forgive Jimmy Butler, take it all back after he faced LeBron's Worst Nightmare and made all 3 free throws for the lead. Then, THAT HAPPENED. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 28, 2023

THE GUT PUNCH WAS THAT MARCUS SMART MISSED … BUT STRUS, ROAMING, WASN'T ABLE TO BLOCK OUT DERRICK WHITE WHO MADE A FOLLOW LAYUP JUST AHEAD OF THE RED LIGHT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 28, 2023

In real time I was sure the Derrick White layup was late. But it took only one replay to see that … the Heat are doomed. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 28, 2023

The only silver lining for the Heat was that Jayson Tatum had yet another one of those Jayson-Tatum-Isn't-That-Guy games – 0-8 from three. But at home Monday night, he'll go for 50+. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 28, 2023



I'm not sure you could ask for a great spectator game — unless you picked the Heat in 6, as I did. Just tore my guts out. Ernestine and I are now having a fight because I just went a little too crazy. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 28, 2023

Post Tim-Tony-Manu-Kawhi, my favorite Spur was Derrick White. And now he does THAT to me. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 28, 2023





I'll stick with Heat in 7. But I'll admit my heart isn't in it and I wouldn't bet a drop on it. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 28, 2023

Bayless’ hopes of seeing Miami reach the Finals aren’t totally squashed, and the Heat themselves are maintaining a high level of confidence going into Game 7. But given how the last three games of the series played out, it’s hard not to pick the Celtics to win the East.