Celtics Fans Will Love Skip Bayless’ Sad Tweets After Game 6

Bayless predicted Miami to win the series

by

2 hours ago

Miami players and fans weren’t the only ones upset about how Saturday night’s Celtics-Heat game shook out.

So too was Skip Bayless, who predicted Miami in six at the outset of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference finals. Bayless might not have felt great about his take after Boston won Games 4 and 5 with ease, but the prediction was in great standing when Jimmy Butler and company took a lead with three seconds left in Game 6 at Kaseya Center.

It looked even better when Marcus Smart’s 3-point attempt rimmed out as the final ticks fell off the clock, but Bayless suddenly received a drastic shift in emotion when Derrick White put back the game-winner as time expired. The Celtics now have a chance to make NBA history and win the series Monday night on their home court.

Bayless didn’t deal with the gut-wrenching loss in silence. The “Undisputed” co-host instead chose to air out his feelings with a series of tweets.




Bayless’ hopes of seeing Miami reach the Finals aren’t totally squashed, and the Heat themselves are maintaining a high level of confidence going into Game 7. But given how the last three games of the series played out, it’s hard not to pick the Celtics to win the East.

Thumbnail photo via Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports Images
